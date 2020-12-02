Shop local this holiday season: All the reasons to check out Downtown Moneta

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We all know that Christmas shopping can be a little overwhelming, especially with long lines and overcrowded stores, but the shops in Downtown Moneta are dedicated to giving you the best customer experience -- and some really great gifts for the holiday season.

That’s according to Michelle Aznavorian, who owns Mayberry Furniture and Antique Mall and A Shade Brighter Art and Furniture Outlet. (More on those places soon!)

But if you’re native to Virginia, you know just how welcoming downtown Moneta can be.

The people are friendly, and so are the stores in this fantastic shopping destination.

Just take a look at the aforementioned Mayberry Furniture and Antique Mall and A Shade Brighter Art and Furniture Outlet, for examples. Aznavorian told us why her stores should be stops on your next shopping trips.

Let’s start with Mayberry Furniture and Antique Mall first. There are plenty of pieces that will make any antique-loving shopper want to spend hours going through forgotten treasures. And if you’re coming for the antiques, you’ll want to stay for all of the modern furniture, too.

There really is something for just about anyone, no matter what kind of style you have, or what kind of room you’re finding furniture for, Aznavorian said. From a quaint and adorable breakfast nook to furnishing a lake house, Mayberry Furniture and Antique Mall has you covered, no matter what your needs are, the owner told us.

They also have items that make for perfect Christmas gifts, as well as a plethora of holiday decor that will get you in the mood for the season and make you forget that the year 2020 even happened.

Just a quick scroll on the store’s Facebook page shows how many great items they have, from coffee mugs with clever messages on them, to heart-warming Christmas decorations.

Then there is A Shade Brighter Art and Furniture Outlet, which, stepping into the store will make your day infinitely brighter.

If you’re looking for modern furniture and home decorations that are stylish and unique, this furniture store was truly made for you. Not only are these tons of different styles of couches, chairs and tables to choose from, but there is original art, they offer lamps, rugs, as well as seasonal items, like swimsuits in the summer and plenty of Christmas decorations for this time of year.

Oh, and we almost forgot the best part: Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus! One of the best parts about this time of the year is getting your child’s photo taken with Santa, so why not do it at A Shade Brighter? On Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the store for photos by appointment only. Temperature checks will be done before arriving to keep everyone safe, Aznavorian said.

And if you’re worried about shopping in the age of COVID-19, you can rest easy knowing both stores follow guidelines from the CDC and the governor, which includes shoppers wearing a mask upon entering, hand sanitizer being made available and frequent deep cleanings of the stores.

There are a lot of places you can go to do your holiday shopping, but you truly won’t find the unique items and friendly customer service offered elsewhere, Aznavorian said.

Supporting small businesses is always important, but now more than ever, these one-of-a-kind stores in downtown Moneta deserve all the attention this holiday season.

