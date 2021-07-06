5 ways to make your primary bedroom suite even sweeter

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

More than any other place in the home, the primary bedroom is your personal retreat where you go to rest, relax and recharge.

If you’re thinking about remodeling your primary bedroom and you have the money to do so, here are five ideas to make it comfortable, beautiful and even luxurious, according to F&S Building Innovations.

1. Expand the bathroom.

Primary baths take many forms. Consider putting the sinks outside the bathroom proper, giving you more room to wash and put on makeup. This can give the space a spa-like feel.

You also might want to have both a shower and a bathtub instead of choosing one or the other. Why limit yourself?

2. If you have the space, build a walk-in closet.

Why should you have to rummage about in a cramped, dark closet? Why should your beautiful clothes have to be pressed up against each other, risking wrinkles?

Dream a little, doodle your plans on the nearest piece of paper, and go to town. Don’t be afraid to insert something like chandeliers in the closet, which can be fun. It’s possible to have a roomy, pleasant walk-in closet that will be a dream to organize and use.

3. Make a personalized headboard.

You can enjoy this simple carpentry project on your own or with a loved one. You can make your design simple or complex, keeping the wood bare or pad it for extra comfort. If you’re looking for something more sophisticated, then you may need to employ the help of your carpenter. Not only will it look fabulous, but you can enjoy your new headboard whether you’re reading a good book or enjoying your favorite film.

4. Redo the decor.

Update the color scheme of your primary bedroom with new colors and patterns, pillows, bedding, bedspreads and blankets. Surround yourself with your favorite colors and textures so that you can feel the effects of your comfortable, private sanctuary, even while you sleep.

5. If possible, add a balcony.

If you’re really feeling adventurous, add a balcony.

Does your bedroom face the water, overlook the mountains or showcase a rolling farm view that just plain touches your soul?

Consider adding a balcony with sliding-glass doors and floor-to-ceiling curtains that fit your chosen color scheme.

If you’re fortunate enough to have your home facing in the right direction, you may view the gorgeous sunrise or colors of sunset from the privacy and comfort of your luxurious primary bedroom.

