Blue Demons hoping for fresh start

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Blue Demons were winless last year but the team is using that as motivation to springboard into 2018. The offseason brought a new turf field and a fresh start mentality to the Blue Demons. In the first year under head coach Alex Wilkens, Christiansburg was 0-10. But with a year under his belt Wilkens and the players are confident this will be a much improved squad. With the mantra "rise above," they look to rise above the noise, the doubters, and the recent past.

"We've been very pleased with our kids in the offseason. I think you can take two routes when you have a bad season like we did. You can say, 'oh - I don't think it's worth the time to invest to make it what we want it to be, or you can really really make it hard on you and motivate you to get better. We felt like our kids went in a positive direction," Wilkens said.

"A lot of people like count us out, we want to show everyone who we really are and rise above. Everything you have to go through life is difficult and we have to buck up and rise above," Christiansburg senior Liam O'Reilly said.

"We're very hungry, we're just trying to do good, maybe get a couple wins this season -- just very hungry," Christiansburg senior Nathaniel Meredith said.

The Blue Demons open the season at home against Floyd County on Aug. 24.

