Eagles of GW Danville have high expectations for 2018

DANVILLE, Va. - The Eagles of George Washington Danville have made six consecutive trips to the playoffs.

Last season saw GW rattle off nine straight wins heading into the postseason before being tripped up by the eventual Class 4 champ Salem.

Eleven starters return from a 10-2 team a year ago, including dynamic quarterback Carlos Poole, who was a WSLS-10 Player of the Week a year ago.

Danville posted more than 40 points in all but one game in 2017. They know expectations are higher than they've ever been--

"We don't necessarily get any outside pressure, we kind of put that on ourselves as a coaching staff. I mean, ultimately we expect to make the playoffs every year," head coach Nick Anderson said.

"I'm trying to just be the best team player, I can try to just give my team all I got and just make the best of it. We all can work on something, but really just all giving our mindset that we can do it and just coming out and playing hard," Poole said.

The Eagles open the season at home against Liberty Christian Academy on Aug. 24.

