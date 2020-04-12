Backpacking with Brooke: Buzzards Rock Trail

ROANOKE, Va. – Buzzards Rock at the Read Mountain Preserve is located near Cloverdale in a neighborhood right off of U.S. 220. The nearly 4 mile hike has a beautiful view of the Roanoke Valley.

The trail begins at the Read Mountain Preserve with plenty of parking. Take note of the Covid-19 sign and be respectful of others and keep your distance.

You’ll follow the sign for Buzzards Rock Trail. The first half mile is very scenic, through trees and up a few stairs. This trail is marked by blue blazes that are easy to spot.

The hike is a nice steady incline that only left us a little winded in a few places. About midway up, you can see the next ridge over through the trees.

Shortly after, you’ll come to a fork with a sign for rocky way trail. You’ll want to stay straight to remain on the way to Buzzards Rock.

You’re getting close when rocks start to jut out from the path. We ended up taking a steep crossover trail because we weren’t paying attention, but if this happens, the blue blazes are not hard to find to get back on course.

When you see the sign for the view looking across the valley, you’re about a half mile from the top.

Follow the short trail at the top to the right a few paces and you’re there! We went on a beautiful clear day and could see for miles through the Roanoke Valley.

Follow the signs back down to the bottom, going the way you came in.