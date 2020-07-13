76ºF

Former Hokies standout Taja Cole to play pro ball in Spain

"God makes NO mistakes -- Trusting him through it all."

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – When one door closes, another one opens. After going undrafted in April's WNBA Draft, Richmond native and former Hokie Taja Cole has signed to play professional basketball in Spain.

Cole posted a picture on Twitter Sunday morning as she signed with Unicaja Femenino Baloncesto.

After graduating from Georgia, Cole spent her grad year in Blacksburg where she averaged 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Cole helped lead the Hokies to a 21-9 record, including 11 conference wins. She also set a program record of 121 assists in an ACC season.

