Former Hokies standout Taja Cole to play pro ball in Spain

ROANOKE, Va. – When one door closes, another one opens. After going undrafted in April's WNBA Draft, Richmond native and former Hokie Taja Cole has signed to play professional basketball in Spain.

Cole posted a picture on Twitter Sunday morning as she signed with Unicaja Femenino Baloncesto.

God makes NO mistakes — Trusting him through it all. Super excited to be apart of a great organization @unicajaCB Almost time to win games! Malaga, Spain 🇪🇸 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Bx6gc6ctpj — T Cole (@TCOLE_0) July 12, 2020

After graduating from Georgia, Cole spent her grad year in Blacksburg where she averaged 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Cole helped lead the Hokies to a 21-9 record, including 11 conference wins. She also set a program record of 121 assists in an ACC season.