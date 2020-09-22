Hokies, Cavaliers finally reach ‘Game Week’

Blacksburg, Va. – It’s finally game week for the Virginia Tech Hokies as they prep for an up-tempo NC State team.



In his weekly press conference head coach Justin Fuente said the team will not have a full roster and that he hopes the 3 Covid tests this week yield good results. Fuente also said the constant changes are a puzzle they are forced to solve.

“Ultimately I don’t know if I’ve been this close to a game and felt as uneasy about who we will actually have in the game as I do right now. I think that’s the biggest part is not knowing how it’s going to look. Just getting it nailed down of exactly who’s going to do what. You’re trying to make sure guys are ready to cover a lot of bases,” Fuente said.

And it is also go-time for Bronco and his Cavaliers. The defending coastal champs open by hosting Duke this weekend.

Coach Mendenhall says you can practice all you want, but games are the situations where you can see what your team is made of.

“Playing is really the only real feedback and accurate feedback that you get. And after a game, it becomes so much clearer where your team stands, where your position groups are and who’s capable and consistent and finishing plays. Then there’s usually a significant jump between game one and game two, which adds to that narrative and allows identity to be formed and forged at even a higher level," Mendenhall said

The Wahoos welcome an 0-2 Duke team that lost at Notre Dame, and then fell at home to Boston College by a 26-6 score.