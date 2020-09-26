Liberty wins home opener in shootout with FIU

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty racked up more than 500 yards of offense in the 36-34 victory over FIU. For the second consecutive game, running back Joshua Mack rushed for over 100 yards while dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis passed for 285 yards and 2 touchdowns.

DJ Stubbs was the Flames top receiver, hauling in 8 receptions for 119 yards including a one-handed snag in the second half.

STOP IT 🔥



Whatta catch by DJ Stubbs for the TD! #TougherTogether #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/I005yYe9Jo — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) September 26, 2020

Despite the win, Liberty did lose quarterback Malik Willis in the fourth quarter to an apparent arm injury. Maine transfer, Chris Ferguson, came in for the final two offensive drives. Willis returned to the sideline with a sling and ice on his left arm. The Flames move to 2-0 on the season and will now prepare for North Alabama next week.