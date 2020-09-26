73ºF

Liberty wins home opener in shootout with FIU

The offense churned out over 200 yards rushing

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

The Liberty Football hosts Florida International University for the first home game of the Fall 2020 Season at Williams Stadium on September 26, 2020. (Photo by Andrew Snyder)
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty racked up more than 500 yards of offense in the 36-34 victory over FIU. For the second consecutive game, running back Joshua Mack rushed for over 100 yards while dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis passed for 285 yards and 2 touchdowns.

DJ Stubbs was the Flames top receiver, hauling in 8 receptions for 119 yards including a one-handed snag in the second half.

Despite the win, Liberty did lose quarterback Malik Willis in the fourth quarter to an apparent arm injury. Maine transfer, Chris Ferguson, came in for the final two offensive drives. Willis returned to the sideline with a sling and ice on his left arm. The Flames move to 2-0 on the season and will now prepare for North Alabama next week.

