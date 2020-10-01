Cavs will try to avoid ‘Orange Crush’ at Clemson Saturday

Charlottesville, Va. – Last season’s ACC championship game...was another Clemson coronation. Despite how far Virginia had come, the 62-17 blasting reminded the Cavaliers how much further they had left to climb to reach college football’s mountaintop.

"Last year our secondary didn’t hold up our end of what we needed to do defending their receivers and their deep routes so they were basically doing anything they wanted to. I feel like we fixed a lot of that one we went up against Florida and we kind of got used to playing those caliber of people-- NFL talented receivers, NFL talent at quarterback and running backs,” UVA defensive back Nick Grant says.

Nine months later, some of the names have changed. Most notably Virginia’s signal caller. Gone is Bryce Perkins, and in steps Brennan Armstrong. The 6-2 redshirt sophomore from Ohio won his first start Saturday, and left Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney impressed.

“Looks like a young Steve Young running around out there. Lefty, crafty, creative, extends plays. Tough runner with really good size, an accurate thrower that really has no fear,” Dabo gushed.

“I just tried to give our team every chance to have success regardless of who we play. I am aware this is a quality opponent -- no question. And everyone knows that. So now what are we gonna do? and how do we help our team? That’s really where all my focus goes,” Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall explained.

The 1-0 Cavaliers travel to 2-0 #1 ranked Clemson Saturday night at 8 p.m.