Floyd County head football coach honored with a field in his name

FLOYD, Va. – In July, Floyd County’s school board met to honor two longtime coaches at the high school by renaming their respective “offices.”

Winfred Beale, the head coach for Floyd County High School’s football team, is entering is 39th year at the school. And what a better way to celebrate nearly four decades at a school than having your home turf named after you?

The field will be renamed to Coach Beale Field, which the coach said surprised him.

“Humbly happy, surprised, just grateful. Grateful opportunity from a very good community,” Beale said after learning the news.

And while mid-October usually means a stretch of games on Friday nights, Beale stood proudly in front of the new sign with his name on it, taking a break from coaching his team in the weight room.

“Hard work, longevity, I’m one of those old dinosaurs that’s been around forever," he said. “It’s a great community, they support everything. The fans, parents, really good peoples well as their businesses, I’m just really glad to be in a place like Floyd, Virginia.”