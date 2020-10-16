From All-American to All-Star: How Jeremy Kimbrough’s career took a turn for the better

ROANOKE, Va. – With NASCAR comes speed, vision and durability of the drivers. But the same is true for those in the pits.

“I have to run out there fast and make sure I explode out and get back around the car because things can get pretty dicey out there with other vehicles around,” said Jeremy Kimbrough.

Kimbrough is a tire carrier for Kurt Busch’s crew at Chip Ganassi Racing. His career--all about being quick in the pits now-- but started out being quick on the football field.

Kimbrough was an All-American linebacker at Appalachian State.

“I was fourtunate enough to make it up to the NFL and play with the Washington Football Team. It didn’t turn out as long as I wanted it to,” said Kimbrough.

Jeremy Kimbrough in Washington's training camp in 2014 (WSLS)

He spent two seasons with the team before an injury took him away from the game--but drove him to the racetrack.

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 23: Linebacker Jeremy Kimbrough #47 of the Washington Redskins watches from the bench during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 23, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images) (2014 Larry French)

“My friend said ‘Hey if you’re done with football, NASCAR is a good avenue on pit road to come in and work’”, said Kimbrough.

In 2016, he joined NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, which gives women and mionrities training and opportunities as drivers and as pit crew members. And just a few weeks ago, Kimbrough celebrated a few weeks ago as Kurt Busch claimed the checkered flag in Las Vegas, punching a ticket to the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

“It was a surreal moment. I’ve been in the sport 4 years now and that was my first win, so I was definitely thankful and appreciative for it,” Kimbrough said.

An inspiring feat for this college football All-American turned 2020 NASCAR Pit Crew All-Star.

Kimbrough celebrates with teammates as Kurt Busch wins at Las Vegas Speedway in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs (NASCAR)

“It showed me that no matter what the situation looks like, you always have a chance. It’s just all about staying consistent and staying on the right course.”