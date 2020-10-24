Hokies trail Demon Deacons 17-10 at halftime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Virginia Tech Hokies are trailing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at halftime by a score of 17-10.

Wake Forest led with 10 unanswered points in the first quarter. The Deacs quarterback Sam Hartman completed a 9-yard rushing touchdown, while kicker Nick Sciba completed a 41-yard field goal.

The Hokies answered back with a field goal in the second quarter as kicker Brian Johnson successfully made a 28-yard field goal to cut the deficit. Then, starting quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Mitchell, making the score a deadlock at 10-10.

Late in the second quarter, Wake Forest ended the tie by scoring a 6-yard rushing touchdown by running back Kenneth Walker III.