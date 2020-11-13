Liberty aiming to “remain humble” ahead of Western Carolina matchup

LYNCHBURG, Va. – “If you don’t humble yourself you will be humbled so, we’re taking that approach,” said Flames Safety, Ben Alexander.

“We’re going to do the same thing that got us here. We don’t need to change who we are.”

Liberty has shown all season it has been tougher together and that’s what they want to continue to be. Despite riding high on “Cloud 9” at 7-0 with two ACC victories, they aim to remain true to themselves. So rather than changing who they are, the Flames want to improve what they do--a crucial key against Western Carolina, a team that has yet to hit the field this season.

“You talk about 2020 being strange, we’re playing our 8th football game and facing an opponent that hasn’t had a game. Now, that’s strange and uncomfortable and not quite sure what to prepare for,” said head coach Hugh Freeze.

“You do different things for your opponent but lets make it more about us in making sure we’re prepared for Saturday and whatever that brings.”

“We’re really keying in on them playing fast because we know we haven’t been the best when it comes to tempos so we’re focusing in on playing just as fast and getting lined up,” said Flames defensive end TreShaun Clark.

Lining up in hopes of not letting up when they kickoff at Noon Saturday--as they aim to win their 10th consecutive home game.