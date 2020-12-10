Virginia men’s basketball pauses program activities due to COVID-19 issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia men’s basketball program announced Wednesday afternoon it is pausing all basketball-related activities because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

The move comes in the wake of the ACC-BIG Ten challenge game against Michigan State being canceled. Virginia is now officially postponing the William and Mary contest set for December 13 as well.

The 18th ranked Cavaliers are 3-1 on the young season. Their conference opener against Wake Forest that was originally set for December 16 was postponed last week because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wake Forest program.