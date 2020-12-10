46ºF

Virginia men’s basketball pauses program activities due to COVID-19 issues

COVID-19 causes cancelation of Michigan State and William & Mary games

John Appicello, Sports Director

FILE - Virginia head coach Tony Bennett directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., in this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo. Virginia will begin the college basketball season at No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll released Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia men’s basketball program announced Wednesday afternoon it is pausing all basketball-related activities because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

The move comes in the wake of the ACC-BIG Ten challenge game against Michigan State being canceled. Virginia is now officially postponing the William and Mary contest set for December 13 as well.

The 18th ranked Cavaliers are 3-1 on the young season. Their conference opener against Wake Forest that was originally set for December 16 was postponed last week because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wake Forest program.

