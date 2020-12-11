King’s career high 29 leads Hokies to initial ACC victory

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team was down early and trailed by as many as 11, but regrouped at halftime and earned an 88-71 victory over Pitt Thursday night on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum. The win moves the Hokies to 6-0 and 1-0 in the league.

The Hokies were led by 29 points from sophomore Cayla King, who hit seven 3′s, and fellow starters Aisha Sheppard (17), Elizabeth Kitley (15) and Georgia Amoore (13) were also in double figures.

Pitt, who was led by 22 points from Dayshanette Harris fell to 2-2 (0-1) on the season.

The Hokies are now 8-9 all-time in ACC openers and 9-8 in ACC home openers

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 11-5 against the Panthers

•Kenny Brooks’ record moves to 92-49 at Virginia Tech and 429-171 in his career.

•Tech is 6-3 all-time on December 10 and 0-0 in conference play on this date.

•Tech’s starting lineup of Amoore, Sheppard, Cayla King, Jones and Kitley, accounted for 80 points, a season best.

•King’s 29 points are a career-best as were her 37 minutes played, seven field goals and eight free throws made. She also registered six rebounds for the second time this season, her highest single game output in that category.

NEXT TIME ON THE COURT

•Tech has an open date on Sunday December 13 before traveling to Notre Dame for a contest on December 17. Tip is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•The Hokies are back at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday December 20 to face Virginia. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.