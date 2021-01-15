Virginia Tech women snap losing skid with win at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC – Sophomore center Elizabeth Kitley had a huge second half, finishing with 18 points and 14 boards overall as Virginia Tech snapped a four-game skid with a 66-54 win at North Carolina.

“Our motto was being tough this game, and I think that we showed that whether they went on runs or not -- I think we stayed focused and we played our game,” Kitley explained.

“To be able to come away, finish, get away and get a win here in an historic arena is always good so I’m very proud of our kids,” Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks said.

Cayla King had 15 points, including five 3-pointers for Virginia Tech. Aisha Sheppard added 15 points, while Georgia Amoore had 12 points and seven assists.

The Hokies improve to 7-4, 2-4 in the ACC with the road conference win. The Virginia Tech women are set to host Wake Forest Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum.