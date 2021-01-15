Watch: Ferrum falls to William Peace 93-85

Ferrum ,Va. – John Burwell had 34 points and was one of five players in double figures to lead the Pacers (1-1) to the win. Tyrell Donolly had 15 points, while Tyler Parton, Jalen Owens and Beau Bryant each chipped in 10 points. Kajuan Madden-McAfee led Ferrum (1-1) with 21 points, James Smith had 17 points, Nick Helton had 11 and Darius Kemp had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams split the non-conference home and away series, with the visitors notching wins both times, including Ferrum’s 76-73 win this past Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.