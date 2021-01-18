Second-half run pushes Wake Forest past Virginia Tech women

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley recorded here eighth double-double of the season (18 points and 21 rebounds) on Sunday afternoon. Her aggressive play led to the Hokies 40-33 halftime lead. But the Demon Deacons fought back for the 67-64, another disappointing loss for the Hokies.

Wake Forest was led by Gina Conti who scored 18 points and Ivana Raca and Christina Morra who each tallied 17 points. It was a 14-2 run in the second half that wiped away the Hokies’ 10 point lead.

“That’s just a disappointing part-- we kind of lose focus and lose our energy and fire and intensity for stretches of the game and it becomes a different complexion. So it’s something that starts with me. I have to find a way to get that energy level up,” said head coach Kenny Brooks.

The Hokies are scheduled to be back at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday to host Notre Dame--their second meeting of the season with the Fighting Irish.