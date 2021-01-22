Virginia Tech women lose another close one in conference play

Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) shoots over Notre Dame's Abby Prohaska (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Thursday January 21 2021. Notre Dame won the game 65-60.(AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)

Blacksburg, Va. – The Virginia Tech women of coach Kenny Brooks are clearly getting sick of this “close but no cigar” routine. The Hokies lost for a sixth time this season--average margin of victory -- 5 points. The Hokies fell to the Irish 65-60 in a game that saw them lead by 7 after one, but eventually trail by as many as 21 in the third quarter. Virginia Tech would storm back to get the game within 2 at 60-58 with more than a minute remaining, but couldn’t finish.

”Close is not good enough. I think we’re a good team we’re just not good enough right now we can’t get over the hump,“ Brooks says. “Another game that’s single digits but you know I think we’re going to continue to fight.”

”Right now we just have to be better. We just have to find a way to win,” guard Aisha Sheppard says. “We are doing this to ourselves --as many times as I’ve done media you probably heard that a lot, but we are doing this or doing this to ourselves. So we have to figure out a way to do something different, we have to -- it’s a must.”

The Hokies fall to 7-6 overall, 2-6 in the ACC. Aisha Sheppard had 29 points and 6 assists in the game. Elizabeth Kitley added 15 points and 12 boards in a losing cause. Notre Dame got 16 from Destinee Walker and 14 from former Hokies star Dara Mabrey.

The Virginia Tech women are back in action Sunday afternoon when they travel to NC State.