7th-ranked Virginia falls at #16 Florida State

16th ranked Florida State took down 7th ranked Virginia at Monday night to keep the ACC home win streak alive in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee, FL – M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. RaiQuan Gray had 15 points for the Seminoles (12-3, 8-2), and Walker made five of Florida State’s season-high 13 3-pointers - on 24 attempts. Gray scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. Florida State has won 24 consecutive ACC home games dating to a victory over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019. Trey Murphy III had 13 points for Virginia (15-4, 11-2), which had won four in a row.

Team Notes

• Virginia’s (15-4, 11-2 ACC) four-game winning streak ended

• The Cavaliers suffered their largest ACC loss since losing 65-41 at North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2017

• UVA fell to 1-3 vs. ranked opponents

• FSU’s 24-game ACC home winning streak is the second longest in league history

• FSU went on 14-0 run to gain early 16-6 lead

• FSU shot 53.3 percent and outrebounded Virginia 17-10 en route to a 45-25 halftime lead

• FSU’s 45 first-half points were most allowed by UVA in opening half since 48 at Tennessee (12/30/13)

• UVA started the second half on a 16-3 run to cut the margin to 48-41

• FSU’s 13 3-pointers were most allowed by UVA in ACC play and tied for most in 2020-21

Series Notes

• Virginia is 26-27 all-time vs. Florida State, including an 8-17 mark in Tallahassee, in a series that began in 1991-92

• Florida State’s 81 points were its most vs. Virginia since scoring 87 on Jan. 11, 2006 (87-82 FSU overtime win)

• UVA had limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in each of the previous 19 meetings

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 9-10 all-time vs. Florida State

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Trey Murphy III (13), Kihei Clark (12), Tomas Woldetensae (12), Sam Hauser (11)

• Clark scored all 12 of his points in the second half

• Hauser has reached double figures in 17 games

• Murphy has reached double figures in 13 games

• Clark reached double figures for the 11th time

• Woldetensae reached double figures for the third time

• Huff (2 blocks) recorded his 14th multi-block game (41st career)

• Kody Stattmann returned to action after missing 15 games with a non-COVID 19 cardiac issue