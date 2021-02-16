34ºF

Ad

Sports

7th-ranked Virginia falls at #16 Florida State

Cavaliers fall 81-60

Erich Bacher, University of Virginia

Bob Ferrante, Associated Press

Tags: Virginia Cavaliers, Florida State Seminoles, ACC Men's Basketball
16th ranked Florida State took down 7th ranked Virginia at Monday night to keep the ACC home win streak alive in Tallahassee.
16th ranked Florida State took down 7th ranked Virginia at Monday night to keep the ACC home win streak alive in Tallahassee. (ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

Tallahassee, FL – M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. RaiQuan Gray had 15 points for the Seminoles (12-3, 8-2), and Walker made five of Florida State’s season-high 13 3-pointers - on 24 attempts. Gray scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. Florida State has won 24 consecutive ACC home games dating to a victory over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019. Trey Murphy III had 13 points for Virginia (15-4, 11-2), which had won four in a row.

Team Notes

• Virginia’s (15-4, 11-2 ACC) four-game winning streak ended

• The Cavaliers suffered their largest ACC loss since losing 65-41 at North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2017

• UVA fell to 1-3 vs. ranked opponents

• FSU’s 24-game ACC home winning streak is the second longest in league history

• FSU went on 14-0 run to gain early 16-6 lead

Ad

• FSU shot 53.3 percent and outrebounded Virginia 17-10 en route to a 45-25 halftime lead

• FSU’s 45 first-half points were most allowed by UVA in opening half since 48 at Tennessee (12/30/13)

• UVA started the second half on a 16-3 run to cut the margin to 48-41

• FSU’s 13 3-pointers were most allowed by UVA in ACC play and tied for most in 2020-21

Series Notes

• Virginia is 26-27 all-time vs. Florida State, including an 8-17 mark in Tallahassee, in a series that began in 1991-92

• Florida State’s 81 points were its most vs. Virginia since scoring 87 on Jan. 11, 2006 (87-82 FSU overtime win)

• UVA had limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in each of the previous 19 meetings

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 9-10 all-time vs. Florida State

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Trey Murphy III (13), Kihei Clark (12), Tomas Woldetensae (12), Sam Hauser (11)

• Clark scored all 12 of his points in the second half

Ad

• Hauser has reached double figures in 17 games

• Murphy has reached double figures in 13 games

• Clark reached double figures for the 11th time

• Woldetensae reached double figures for the third time

• Huff (2 blocks) recorded his 14th multi-block game (41st career)

• Kody Stattmann returned to action after missing 15 games with a non-COVID 19 cardiac issue

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.