Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) and head coach Kenny Brooks celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

The Virginia Tech women continued their conference win streak with a 70-64 road victory over Clemson. The win is the Hokies 6th straight in ACC play. Elizabeth Kitley had 24 and Aisha Sheppard had 27 in the victory. The Hokies move to 13-7 overall, 8-7 in the ACC.