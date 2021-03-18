Washington reaches agreement with receiver Curtis Samuel

Washington reaches agreement with receiver Curtis SamuelThe move re-unites Samuel with former Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurinStephen Whyno, AP Sports Writer Published: March 18, 2021, 12:55 amTags: Washington Football Team, NFL Free AgencyCarolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.