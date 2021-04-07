Hokies lose Jalen Cone to Northern Arizona, but add 7-foot-1 center

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Virginia Tech guard Jalen Cone announced he’ll be suiting up and playing for Northern Arizona.

This comes after the Walkertown, North Carolina native entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 25.

The sharpshooting 5-foot-10 guard averaged 9 points and 20 minutes in 15 games during his sophomore campaign with the Hokies in season that was limited due to injuries.

During his freshman season in 2019-2020, Cone lead the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage and ranked seventh in the country at 45.7 percent.

Cone chose Northern Arizona over the likes of Oklahoma State, Indiana, Penn State, Nebraska, Buffalo and Iowa State.

Despite the subtraction of Cone, Virginia Tech will welcome the addition of another big man in Michael Durr. The 7-foot-1 center who spent three seasons at South Florida made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.

The Atlanta native made 85 starts for the Bulls and most recently averaged 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1 block. This will bolster the Hokies presence in the paint, putting him alongside Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts.