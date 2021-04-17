William Fleming holds strong to win Region 5D title

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming is one step closer to a state title.
The 2-seed Colonels beat 4-seed Mountain View, 21-19, on Friday night to claim the Region 5D title.
They’ll now host Region 5C champ Stone Bridge, who beat Briar Woods 49-7.
