Mike Jones departs Radford for UNCG

Radford, Va. – Monday Big South hoops news coming out of Radford. Mike Jones has stepped down as head coach at Radford, taking the same position at UNC-Greensboro. Director of Athletics Robert Lineburg made the announcement today. Jones was introduced as the 10th head coach in Spartan history this afternoon. He spent 10 years leading the Highlanders to 7 winning seasons, 3 Big South regular season titles, while being named coach of the year twice. Jones also led Radford to an NCAA tournament appearance in the 2017-18 season that included a win over LIU-Brooklyn. He leaves as the winningest coach in program history with 174 wins.