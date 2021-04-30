Lord Botetourt seeks state gold Saturday vs Lafayette

Daleville, Va. – They have been knocking on the door of a state championship for nearly a decade with two runner-up finishes since 2015.

Now Lord Botetourt wants to kick that door down and seize state title gold. Coach Jamie Harless has always emphasized offseason training and the weight room and it’s paying off again in Daleville.

The Cavaliers return to the Class 3 state final for the second year in a row.

Coach Harless says the senior leadership has paid off in more ways than one--not only in the execution on the field but also in being leaders to the rest of the squad. It’s that confidence, and that off season dedication that has the players locked in and ready to turn the tables from the 2019 championship loss.

“We know we made some mistakes last year and came up short. So they’re more prepared this year and they’ve told us what we needed to do to win and I think we have a pretty good chance at it,” Cavaliers quarterback KJ Bratton says.

Ad

“I think just keeping our heads and not losing our composure, not getting any penalties. Penalties killed us last week in the second half so I think keeping our heads is a big thing,” Cavaliers running back and VMI commit Hunter Rice says.

“Just a tremendous group of kids, lots of great leadership. Some of these kids have developed tremendously the past 4 years. Kyle Arnholt, Bryson Oliver, of course Colson Powers already at Appalachian State. A lot of these kids are just a great bunch of kids,” Coach Jamie Harless says.

Undefeated Lord Botetourt will try to get through unbeaten Lafayette on Saturday. Kickoff coming at 2pm from Williamsburg.