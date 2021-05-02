Partly Cloudy icon
77º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

LEADING OFF: Luzardo hurt playing video game, Ohtani starts

Associated Press

Tags: 
Christian Yelich
,
Bob Melvin
,
Sports
,
Tyler Glasnow
,
Shohei Ohtani
,
George Springer
,
David Stearns
,
Frankie Montas
,
Lorenzo Cain
Full Screen
1 / 3

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

___

GAMER GONE

Athletics left-hander Jesús Luzardo will be off the mound for a while. He might also be staying away from video games.

Luzardo is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game. The injury occurred before his start Saturday.

An X-ray after a loss to Baltimore showed a hairline fracture and Luzardo was put on the 10-day injured list. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t know how long Luzardo would be out.

Luzardo wound up pitching three innings and allowed six runs, three of them earned. He is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA in six starts this season.

OHTANI’S TURN

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.