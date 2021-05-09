Alex Cejka wins Regions Tradition playoff over Stricker

Alex Cejka, of Germany, reacts after defeating Steve Stricker on the first hole of a playoff after the final round of the Regions Tradition PGA Tour Champions golf tournament Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – With a big comeback and an even bigger putt, Alex Cejka ensured he won't have to wait or play his way into events for a while.

Cejka won the Regions Tradition on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff to earn a full exemption for the next two seasons.

A childhood refugee from communist Czechlosovokia (now the Czech Republic), the 50-year-old Cejka made a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Stricker missed an 8-footer with a chance to extend the playoff at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

“It’s incredible. I still can't believe it. I have no words," said Cejka, who made the field as first alternate when Jay Haas withdrew on Monday. ”I fought so hard.

“We work so hard. I think it's everybody's dream to win trophies and I did it on this tour.”

Cejka had turned a three-stroke deficit into a two-shot lead over the final nine holes for a 5-under 67. His winning putt was from a similar spot to the one Stricker made for birdie in regulation to force the playoff.

Ad

Stricker, who won the last time the event was held in 2019, closed with a 68 to match Cejka at 18-under 270. He didn't speak to the media before leaving the course.

“You know what, for 99% I thought he was going to make it (in the playoff) and I knew I had to make it to have a chance to go into an extra hole,” Cejka said. “It was a pretty straight putt.

Ad