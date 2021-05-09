Devers, Renfroe HR, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta follows through on a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE – Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Sunday.

Boston has won five of six, improved to 12-4 on the road and at 22-13 owns the best record in baseball. The Red Sox are within two victories of their entire total from last year’s truncated season, when they went 24-36.

“We believe in each other as a team,” Devers said on a Zoom call with reporters. “It’s you guys that don’t believe in us, but we believe in this clubhouse in this team and we believe in each other. We knew we were a good team.”

The Orioles fell to a majors-worst 4-13 at home, including 0-6 against the Red Sox.

Devers has played a significant role in Boston’s six outings at Camden Yards, hitting .391 (9 of 23) with five homers and 13 RBIs.

Devers, who homered off Baltimore starter Dean Kremer in the second inning, hit a two-run double off reliever Adam Plutko in the sixth to give Boston a 3-2 lead.

“He’s been doing a great job with men in scoring position, and he’s been very patient lately, which is good,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “When he does that, he becomes very dangerous.”

Renfroe added a solo shot off Cole Sulser in the eighth.

