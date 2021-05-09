Huge third quarter propels Sam Houston past JMU 38-35

HUNTSVILLE, Tx. – James Madison was cruising in the first half and built a 24-3 halftime lead behind three touchdowns from quarterback Cole Johnson (1 rushing, 2 passing). But Sam Houston stormed back scoring 28 points in a span of just over 5 minutes to take a 31-27 lead into the 4th quarter. This was spearheaded by Jequez Ezzard who had a 69 yard touchdown catch and an 80 yard punt return for touchdown. Quarterback Eric Schmid added two rushing touchdowns from 20 and 11 yards out.

The Dukes kept fighting, with Cole Johnson finding Scott Bracey for a 34 yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes remaining in the game. JMU had a chance to tie the game with just over 2 minutes remaining. But it was a long 51 yard field goal so they called on kickoff specialist Connor Madden who’s attempt went far left.

Sam Houston improved to 16-0 all-time at home in the postseason while JMU fell to 6-9 in road playoff contests. The Bearkats advance to the FCS Championship game in Frisco, Texas where they will face South Dakota State who defeated Delaware 33-3.