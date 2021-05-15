PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '21: A capsule look at 10 top contenders

FILE - Rory McIlroy, top, watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament in Charlotte, N.C., in a Thursday, May 6, 2021, file photo. Dustin Johnson, bottom, watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, in Palm Harbor, Fla., in a Sunday, May 2, 2021, file photo. The PGA Championship is scheduled for May 20-23, 2021, at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. (AP Photo/File)