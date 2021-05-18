Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3

Washington Nationals' Jon Lester (34) tips his helmet as he comes to bat as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) stands nearby during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO – Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs heaped praise on Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber in their return to Wrigley Field on Monday. They even shared some of their candy.

That was about as far as they were willing to go when it came to their warm welcome for their former teammates.

Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Lester in his return to Chicago, leading the Cubs to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Lester and Schwarber, two key members of Chicago's 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game against their former team. Contreras put his arm around Schwarber's shoulders before he batted in the first inning, and the catcher gave Lester a brief hug when the pitcher was at the plate in the third.

“We created a really good relationship,” Contreras said. “Those two guys are really friendly. They were great teammates. They are really great persons, on and off the field, and it was so good to see them back at Wrigley Field. I wish they both were here, but we never know what the future holds.”

Schwarber went out to his position in left field and found some candy that Kris Bryant left for his former teammate. Schwarber said he had a Twix bar out on the field, and then connected for a two-run homer in his next at-bat in the fourth.

“It was really pretty good,” Schwarber said. “I looked at him like, ‘Are you crazy, man?’ It was a funny gesture.”

Schwarber's sixth homer landed in the bleachers in center. Per the custom at Chicago's iconic ballpark — even for old friends like the affable Schwarber — the ball was thrown back onto the field.

