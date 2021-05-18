LEADING OFF: Mets, Yankees having painful road trips

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar lies on the ground after being hit in the face with a pitch from Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

BITE OUT OF THE BIG APPLE

Both teams from New York are away from home this week and each one is having a painful road trip.

After arriving in Atlanta, the Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list Monday with strained hamstrings. Both players were hurt in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay.

“We’re taking a week-to-week approach with both of these guys,” manager Luis Rojas said.

Then starter Taijuan Walker exited early against the Braves with tightness in his left side, and outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the face by a pitch. Blood poured from Pillar’s nose in a frightening scene, but he walked off the field under his own power.

The Mets already have ace starter Jacob deGrom, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis on the IL. Valuable reliever Seth Lugo was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. recovering from right side tightness.

