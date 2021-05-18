Mets overcome more injuries, beat Braves 3-1

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar is hit in the face with a pitch from Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Kevin Pillar is confident he escaped serious harm when he was hit in the face by a fastball during the New York Mets' 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

In a frightening scene that shook both teams, Pillar was drilled square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Braves reliever Jacob Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning — the latest injury for a banged-up Mets team.

Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, New York manager Luis Rojas said the veteran outfielder was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Pillar then provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account.

“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!” he posted.

Pinch-hitter James McCann broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning double, and Tomás Nido had three hits for the Mets.

But the sight of Pillar getting hit was unnerving for players and managers on both teams.

“It was not an easy moment,” Rojas said. “Definitely our prayers are with KP. ... It’s tough. You think about a player’s career. You think about a lot of things in the moment and you get emotional.”

McCann said he saw Pillar walking around in the clubhouse after the inning.

