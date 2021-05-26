Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts' Adam Vinatieri (4) kicks a field goal from the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis. The 48-year-old former Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first, Vinatieri said. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader.

A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out.

The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire.

“By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri said.

He hasn’t played since missing three of four field goals in a 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1, 2019.

Vinatieri’s final kick was blocked and returned 63 yards to break a 17-17 tie. He went on injured reserve the next week and later had surgery on the knee, and his rehabilitation process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinatieri didn’t play last season.

This is not how anyone expected Automatic Adam to go out.

After he missed six extra points and eight field goals in what turned out to be the worst season of his 24-year career, the Colts opted not re-sign Vinatieri, who still wanted to play.

