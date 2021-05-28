Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer talks to center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks moved a win from a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals after easing past the Miami Heat 113-84 on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks. They lead the first-round series 3-0 and will try for a sweep of the reigning East champions on Saturday.

The Bucks won Game 2 by 34 points and made Game 3 just as decisive, leading by as many as 32. Brook Lopez scored 13 points, while Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis each had 11 for Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler scored 19 points and Bam Adebayo had 17 for Miami. Nemanja Bjelica — little-used by Miami this season, then called upon Thursday out of desperation for any sort of outside shooting — scored 14 points.

Milwaukee outrebounded Miami 56-41, held the Heat to 38% shooting and became the first team to top Miami by at least 29 points twice in the same playoff series.

And that's after the Bucks beat Miami by 47, in Miami, back in December.

The biggest crowd of the season, by far — the Heat were expecting 17,000 in a building that in normal times called 19,600 a sellout — showed up, most of them in their seats by tip-off, hoping that they would see the start of a turnaround.

Instead, in the biggest game of the season, they saw Miami’s slowest start of the season.

