LEADING OFF: Voth hurt, Nats manager worries about more

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, right, comes over to talk with starting pitcher Vince Velasquez, center, after Velasquez hit Washington Nationals' Austin Voth in the face with a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

STICKY SITUATION

Nationals reliever Austin Voth was sent to a Philadelphia hospital to get his nose reset after it was broken when he was hit by a pitch while squaring around to bunt.

Voth was hurt Sunday in a 12-6 loss to the Phillies. Hit by a pitch from Vince Velasquez, Voth exited with a towel covering a gash across his nose after the ball appeared to deflect off the bill of his batting helmet.

Washington manager Dave Martinez warned such injuries might become more frequent if Major League Baseball follows through on plans to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances to maintain a better grip on the baseball.

“I hate to bring it up, but you will see more of that if we keep messing around with the stuff about the balls,” Martinez said. “I mean, really. They’ve been trying to clean some stuff up. But it’s hot, it’s slippery, guys are sweaty.

Ad

“I know that Velasquez didn’t throw intentionally. But I’m afraid that if we don’t come up with something unified for that, you see a lot more of that,” he said. “Hopefully they will come up with some kind of happy medium to resolve the whole baseball issue with the sticky stuff.”

BACK AND FORTH

Ad