Fedde back from COVID-19 list, leads Nats past SF in opener

WASHINGTON – Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 Saturday to open a doubleheader.

The Nationals handed Kevin Gausman (7-1) his first loss this season. He began the day with a 1.27 ERA, but Schwarber quickly put a dent in that impressive number.

Washington is now 1-5 in seven-inning games this year after Thursday’s rainout led to the day-night split doubleheader. The NL West-leading Giants are 1-2 in seven-inning games.

Fedde (4-4) last pitched on May 16 and was placed on the COVID-19 list three days later after testing positive. He rejoined the rotation by limiting the Giants to four hits while striking out seven and walking none.

“When they called me and told me, I was shocked,” Fedde said about his diagnosis.

“Obviously I’m not a scientist, but I was vaccinated and I felt great. I’m more than thankful I didn’t pass it around the team," he said.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect seventh for his 11th save.

Schwarber hit his sixth career leadoff homer, connecting for a drive into the second deck in left field. A day after being shut out by San Francisco, Schwarber broke the scoreless string with his 10th home run this season, tied with Trea Turner for the team lead.

