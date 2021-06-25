U.S. T&F Trials Day 8: Men's steeple, discus finals; semis

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field take place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. Friday's competition can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as seen live on TV from 5-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN (simulcast on Peacock). Any coverage on NBCSN or Olympic Channel can be streamed on Peacock.

Finals in the men's steeplechase and men's discus highlight Friday's events at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, as the only two Games-qualifying competitions.

The steeplechase features three among the world's top 25 this year in ex-collegiate walk-on Isaac Updike, No. 16, 2016 NCAA champion Mason Ferlic, No. 17, and Army WCAP's Benard Keter, No. 23.

All have the Olympic standard along with three others: 2018 NCAA 5K champion Sean McGorty, 2016 Rio Games seventh-place finisher Hillary Bor and Indiana All-American Daniel Michalski.

Notably absent from the field is 2016 Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager, who announced just prior to Trials he would not be racing due to a series of frustrating injuries.

Updike was the quickest overall qualifier in Monday's first-round prelims clocking 8:21.01. Bor (8:21.09) and Michalski (8:22.03) were next fastest; and Keter (8:29.04) was the best out of the slower section.

McGorty – despite having to stop mid-race to adjust his track spike shoe that had partially come off – rallied back Monday to advance to Friday's final on time in what turned out to be the fast heat.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1407126744751128577

Men's discus features three entering Monday's final with the Olympic standard: 2018 U.S. champion Reggie Jagers, 2017 world bronze medalist Mason Finley and defending U.S. champion Sam Mattis.

Jagers is currently ranked sixth in the world this year with a 67.82m recorded earlier this month, and his 68.61m personal-best from 2018 USAs puts him 16th all-time among Americans.

Finley, a two-time national champion in 2016 and 2017, was a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team in Rio and placed 11th overall as the top American.

Legend Boyesen Hayes was Thursday's best qualifying-round thrower with 62.59m/205-4. Jagers (62.55m/205-2) was next followed by Mattis (62.15m/203-11).

Others to look out for Friday:

Noah Lyles , reigning world champion, in the first of four first-round 200m heats (5:04 p.m. ET)

Allyson Felix , 2012 Olympic champion, in the 200m semis (7:05 p.m. ET)

Dalilah Muhammad , world record-holder; and No. 2 all-time Sydney McLaughlin in the respective fourth and first first-round 400m hurdles heats (6:35 p.m. ET)

Matt Centrowitz , reigning Olympic champion, in the 1500m semis (7:05 p.m. ET)

Ajee Wilson , American record-holder; 2019 world silver medalist Raevyn Rogers ; and collegiate record-holder Athing Mu in the 800m semis (6:02 p.m.)

Maggie Malone , American record-holder, in women's javelin qualifying (4 p.m. ET)

Rai Benjamin , 2019 world silver medalist, in the 400m hurdles semis (6:18 p.m. ET)

Grant Holloway , reigning world champion, in the first of four first-round 110m hurdles heats (5:33 p.m. ET)

Jeff Henderson , reigning Olympic champion, and two-time NCAA champ JuVaughn Harrison in men's long jump qualifying (4:30 p.m. ET)

JuVaughn Harrison, two-time NCAA champ, in men's high jump qualifying (6 p.m. ET)

Women's Javelin - Qualifying (4 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Saturday's final…

1. Maggie Malone 59.62

2. Kara Winger 58.78

3. Ariana Ince 57.52

4. Avione Allgood-Whetstone 55.48

5. Kylee Carter 54.30

6. Maura Fiamoncini 53.14

7. Madison Wiltrout 52.67

8. Maddie Harris 51.63

9. Chantae McMillan 51.18

10. Claire Meyers 49.22

11. Virgina Miller 49.15

12. Katelyn Fairchild 49.05

Men's Long Jump - Qualifying (4:30 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Sunday's final…

1. Jarrion Lawson 8.12

2. Steffin McCarter 8.10

3. Marquis Dendy 8.09

4. JuVaughn Harrison 8.06

5. Corey Crawford 8.03

6. Rayvon Allen 8.02

7. Jeff Henderson 8.02

8. Cameron Crump 7.99

9. Trumaine Jefferson 7.98

10. Allen Gordon 7.93

11. Isaac Grimes 7.88

12. Damarcus Simpson 7.85

Men's 200m - 1st Round (5:04 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Saturday's semis…

1. Erriyon Knighton 20.04

2. Noah Lyles 20.19

3. Isiah Young 20.21

4. Kenny Bednarek 20.22

5. Josephus Lykes 20.39

6. Andrew Hudson 20.40

7. Fred Kerley 20.41

8. Terrance Laird 20.44

9. Matthew Boling 20.47

10. Jordan Booker 20.49

11. LaShawn Merritt 20.53

12. Elijah Morrow 20.60

13. Rodney Rowe 20.62

14. Kyree King 20.63

15. Marcus Parker 20.63

16. Jaron Flournoy 20.69

Men's 110m Hurdles - 1st Round (5:33 p.m. ET)

4 heats, top 3 each heat and next 4 fastest overall to Saturday's semis

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 4 Prelims

1 Arthur Price LSU

2 Carl Elliott Arkansas

3 Kentre Patterson Unattached

4 Grant Holloway adidas

5 Aaron Mallett Tracksmith

6 Jordan Charles Unattached

7 Jesse Henderson Mississippi St

8 Jamal Britt Iowa

Heat 2 of 4 Prelims

1 Daniel Roberts NIKE

2 Isaiah Moore Unattached

3 Trey Cunningham Florida State

4 Jamar Marshall Unattached

5 Devon Brooks Clemson

6 Brendan Ames Unattached

7 Dashaun Jackson Unattached

8 Paris Williams Kennesaw St

Heat 3 of 4 Prelims

1 Max Hairston Unattached

2 Michael Dickson Unattached

3 Devon Allen NIKE

4 Ryan Fontenot Unattached

5 Parker Bowden Eastern Wash

6 Freddie Crittenden Phoenix TC

7 Eric Edwards LSU

8 Tre'Bien Gilbert Arkansas

Heat 4 of 4 Prelims

1 Trey Holloway Unattached

2 Tai Brown Kentucky

3 Luke Siedhoff Nebraska

4 Samuel Brixey Washington State

5 Nicholas Anderson Unattached

6 Jarret Eaton Phoenix TC

7 Jaylan McConico Iowa

8 Robert Dunning Alabama

Men's High Jump - Qualifying (6 p.m. ET)

Qualifying Progression: 214/219/224/227/230/233/then 3cm+; final is Sunday

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Justin Stuckey Samford

2 Trey Culver adidas

3 Zach Blackham Unattached

4 Mayson Conner Nebraska

5 Javen Reeves Unattached

6 Isaiah Holmes Miami

7 Zack Anderson South Dakota

8 Tyler Arroyo Unattached

9 Jeron Robinson Unattached

10 Shelby McEwen Unattached

11 Earnest Sears USC

12 Keenon Laine Tracksmith

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Justice Summerset Arizona

2 Erik Kynard Jordan Brand

3 Kris Kornegay-Gober U.S. Coast Guard

4 Vernon Turner Oklahoma

5 Kamyren Garrett Unattached

6 Jason Smith Long Beach St

7 Jonathan Wells Illinois

8 Ethan Harris Grand Canyon

9 Darryl Sullivan Tennessee

10 Ben Milligan Oregon

11 Jordan Wesner Florida State

12 JuVaughn Harrison LSU

Women's 800m - Semifinals (6:02 p.m. ET)

2 semis, top 3 each semi and next 2 fastest overall to Sunday's final

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

2 Roisin Willis Stevens Pt ARC 2:01.27

3 Julia Rizk Unattached 2:01.31

4 Nia Akins BROOKS Beasts 2:00.82

5 Chanelle Price NIKE OTCE 1:59.86

6 Raevyn Rogers NIKE 2:00.75

7 Hanna Green NIKE / NIKE OT 2:00.79

8 Sabrina Southerland NIKE OTCE 2:00.85

9 Kate Grace NIKE 2:00.81

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

2 Helen Schlachtenhaufen Saucony 2:01.05

3 Juliette Whittaker Unattached 2:01.21

4 Rebecca Mehra Oiselle / LWA 2:01.42

5 Ajee' Wilson adidas 2:00.55

6 Athing Mu NIKE 2:00.69

7 Allie Wilson Atlanta TC 2:00.71

8 Sage Hurta On AC 2:00.08

9 Michaela Meyer Virginia 2:00.75

Men's 400m Hurdles - Semifinals (6:18 p.m. ET)

2 semis, top 3 each semi and next 2 fastest overall to Saturday's final

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

2 Quivell Jordan Houston 50.31

3 CJ Allen Unattached 49.45

4 Khallifah Rosser Unattached 49.28

5 TJ Holmes NIKE 49.90

6 Kenny Selmon Unattached 49.03

7 Caleb Dean Maryland 50.03

8 Isaiah Levingston Oklahoma 49.06

9 Drake Schneider Montana St Boze 50.57

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

2 Aldrich Bailey Unattached 49.99

3 Trevor Bassitt Ashland 49.99

4 William Spencer South Carolina 49.84

5 Cameron Samuel USC 49.89

6 Rai Benjamin NIKE 49.12

7 Jonathan Harvey Oregon 49.95

8 David Kendziera Unattached 49.19

9 Charles Brockman Texas 49.98

Men's Discus - Final (6:30 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Brian Williams Unattached 61.07m

2 Josh Syrotchen Garage Strength 61.87m

3 Ben Hammer Unattached 61.03m

4 Nate Moses Unattached 59.88m

5 Legend Boyesen Hayes Garage Strength 62.59m

6 James Plummer Shore AC 59.17m

7 Sam Mattis New York AC 62.15m

8 Jordan Roach Unattached 60.01m

9 Mitchell Weber Missouri 59.38m

10 Reggie Jagers Iron Wood TC 62.55m

11 Mason Finley Unattached 59.64m

12 Duke Kicinski Unattached 60.15m

Women's 400m Hurdles - 1st Round (6:35 p.m. ET)

4 heats, top 3 each heat and next 4 fastest overall to 2 Saturday's semis

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 4 Prelims

2 Shannon Meisberger Arizona

3 Faith Ross Kentucky

4 Kate Sorensen Weber State

5 Sydney McLaughlin New Balance

6 Vanessa Watson Tennessee

7 Deandreah Young South Carolina

8 Nnenya Hailey Unattached

Heat 2 of 4 Prelims

2 Brittley Humphrey LSU

3 Bianca Stubler Wisconsin

4 Deonca Bookman Unattached

5 Ashton Lindley South Carolina

6 Madison Langley-Walker Oklahoma

7 Shamier Little adidas

8 Ashley Spencer NIKE

Heat 3 of 4 Prelims

2 Cassandra Tate Unattached

3 Britton Wilson Unattached

5 JaeNisa Heckstall South Florida

6 Milan Young LSU

7 Anna Cockrell USC

8 Lauren Hoffman Duke

Heat 4 of 4 Prelims

2 Kiah Seymour Glenarden TC

3 Dalilah Muhammad NIKE

4 Kaila Barber Unattached

5 Masai Russell Kentucky

6 Jaylah Walker Azusa Pacific

7 Eriana Henderson Colorado

8 Faith Roberson UTSA

Men's 1500m - Semifinals (7:05 p.m. ET)

2 semis, top 5 each semi and next 2 fastest overall to Sunday's final

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

1 Craig Engels NIKE 3:40.03

2 Eric Avila adidas 3:39.13

3 Yared Nuguse Notre Dame 3:39.09

4 Eric Holt EMPIRE ELITE 3:40.50

5 Graham Crawford Reebok Boston 3:40.68

6 Abdirizak Ibrahim New Mexico 3:40.04

7 Vincent Ciattei NIKE / NIKE OT 3:45.77

8 Waleed Suliman BROOKS Beasts 3:39.92

9 Jack Yearian Oregon 3:40.19

10 Izaic Yorks Brooks/Brooks B 3:40.18

11 David Ribich Brooks/Brooks B 3:45.71

12 Colby Alexander EMPIRE ELITE 3:45.87

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

1 Sam Prakel adidas 3:39.02

2 Hobbs Kessler adidas 3:45.63

3 Henry Wynne Brooks/Brooks B 3:39.10

4 Talem Franco BYU 3:40.58

5 Matthew Centrowitz NIKE/Bowerman 3:40.09

6 Josh Thompson NIKE/Bowerman 3:45.67

7 Dillon Maggard HOKA ONE ON 3:40.93

8 Johnny Gregorek ASICS 3:39.36

9 Cole Hocker Oregon 3:39.72

10 Tripp Hurt Unattached 3:39.18

11 Paul Ryan Washington State 3:45.86

12 Ben Blankenship NIKE / NIKE OT 3:42.46

Women's 200m - Semifinals (7:25 p.m. ET)

2 semis, top 3 each semi and next 2 fastest to Saturday's final

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

2 Lynna Irby adidas 22.75

3 Anglerne Annelus USC 22.76

4 Dezerea Bryant NIKE 22.71

5 Jenna Prandini PUMA 22.14

6 Cambrea Sturgis N. Carolina A&T 22.37

7 Kynnedy Flannel Texas 22.31

8 Morolake Akinosun adidas 22.48

9 Allyson Felix Athleta 22.56

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

2 Cassandra Hall UNLV 22.97

3 Quanera Hayes NIKE 22.58

4 Kyra Jefferson NIKE 22.57

5 Anavia Battle Ohio State 22.37

6 Gabby Thomas New Balance 21.98

7 Tamara Clark Alabama 22.44

8 Brittany Brown adidas 22.49

9 Teahna Daniels NIKE 22.54

Men's Steeplechase - Final (7:42 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Anthony Rotich NIKE / U.S. Arm 8:25.74

2 Donn Cabral Tracksmith 8:24.14

3 Obsa Ali ASICS 8:31.54

4 Benard Keter NIKE / U.S. Arm 8:29.04

5 Isaac Updike EMPIRE ELITE 8:21.01

6 Hillary Bor HOKA ONE ON 8:21.09

7 Daniel Michalski NIKE 8:22.03

8 Sean McGorty NIKE/Bowerman 8:25.95

9 Duncan Hamilton Montana St Boze 8:25.70

10 Travis Mahoney HOKA ONE ON 8:24.05

11 Brian Barraza adidas/Tinman E 8:31.96

12 Alec Basten Minnesota 8:22.22

13 Mason Ferlic Tracksmith 8:30.78

14 Jackson Mestler Oregon 8:33.09