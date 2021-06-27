State Finals Saturday: Auburn sweeps Class 1, Appomattox Softball claims Class 2 Title

Lynchburg, Christiansburg ,Va. – We had four area schools in VHSL Softball Championships on Saturday. In Class 1, Auburn defeated Rappahannock 7-1 to win the programs second consecutive VHSL State Championship. Pitcher Kirsten Fleet racked up 16 strikeouts and had no walks in the victory.

In Class 2, Appomattox County was crowned champion after a 2-0 victory over Randolph-Henry. Pitcher Courtney Layne threw her fourth perfect game this season.

“I just take it pitch by pitch, just like every other game,” she said. “Everyone told me to treat it like any other game and celebrate after. My defense has been backing me my entire post season and regular season too, and they’ve made some outstanding plays where it could have been a difference in a game so I trust them with everything I have.”

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when the Raiders scored two runs and hung on to win the first state championship since head coach Janet Rawes was on the team in 1987.

“Right now, it feels surreal, so maybe tomorrow when the cameras and action isn’t in your face, it will be more realistic, but you can’t put a word to it,” Rawes said. The Raiders finished the season undefeated.

In Class 3, Rustburg also finished its season with a 1-0 championship victory over New Kent. Pitcher and UVA commit Eden Bigham racked up 16 strikeouts.

Rustburg wins Class 3 Softball Championship (Rustburg Athletics)

Amherst County and Hanover went to extra innings on Saturday with the Lancers gaining the 2-0 Class 4 State Championship win.

On the baseball diamond, just like the school’s softball program, Auburn baseball also won back-to-back Class 1 State Championships. The Eagles defeated Essex 5-2 behind timely hitting and great pitching from Reed Underwood.

In Class lacrosse action, E.C. Glass very nearly pulled off one of those comebacks you talk about long into retirement. The Hilltoppers trailed Dominion by a 10-4 score midway through the third quarter in Lynchburg, and the Virginia Class 4 boys’ lacrosse championship appeared all but over.

But Glass found some life as senior Woody Carrington started finding freshman Robert Sorenson, and the rally commenced. Glass got within 10-7 at the end of three, and then pulled within one goal at 11-10 with 1:17 to play.

Dominion held its ground from there for a 11-10 victory , doing just enough to hold off a furious E.C. Glass assault on goal.

Dominion (12-0) and E.C. Glass (8-2) felt like the proper culmination of the season, as the teams spent the year well ahead of most Class 4 programs. Dominion completed an undefeated season, just as it did in 2016, the last time it won a state title. E.C. Glass was trying to win its first championship since 2018, when it beat Dominion.

Dominion took control Saturday in the second quarter when E.C. Glass’s young back line became too aggressive on double teams, leading to a string of uncontested shots for the Titans. They capitalized, scoring five goals and using sophomore William Wajsgras’s long-distance, last-second shot to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

The Titans’ lead ballooned to 10-4 toward the end of the third quarter, but the Hilltoppers surged back in the fourth quarter. With just 70 seconds left in the game, their deficit was down to one.