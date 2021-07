Tyrece Radford #23 of the Virginia Tech Hokies dribbles the ball during a second round Maui Invitation game against the Dayton Flyers at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 26, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech confirmed Wednesday that guard Tyrece Radford has entered his name into the transfer portal. Radford averaged 12.2 points per game this season and 55% shooting. This news comes just a few days after it was announced Keve Aluma was withdrawing his name from the draft to return to the Hokies.