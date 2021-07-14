More Hokies and Hoos taken in the final rounds of MLB Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – The MLB Draft wrapped up on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 and featured another host of Hokies, Cavaliers and a standout from Liberty University.

A three-year starter for UVA, Nic Kent was drafted in the 11th round, pick 320 by the Colorado Rockies. He played in 130 consecutive games to close out his college career. Kent made all 63 starts this past season and led the team with 45 RBI.

Another UVA pitcher was tabbed, Zach Messinger selected by the New York Yankees at pick 393 in the 13th round. Messinger made 28 appearances and 4 starts in 2021 where he struck out a career-high 64 batters.

Virginia Tech had three more players selected in TJ Rumfield, Chris Gerard and Anthony Simonelli. Rumfield, selected by the Philadelphia Phillies at pick 355 in round 12, started all 52 games for the Hokies in 2021. He toted the second-highest batting average on the team at .315. Pitcher Chris Gerard was taken just six picks later at 361 by the St. Louis Cardinals, while Winchester native Anthony Simonelli was taken by the Kansas City Royals at pick 469 in round 16.

Liberty University’s Will Wagner was drafted by the Houston Astros at pick 538 in round 18. He had seven home runs and 52 RBIs in 43 games for the Flames. Wagner was drafted by the same organization that his dad and former Ferrum College alum was, Billy Wagner.