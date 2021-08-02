Podcast: Staying in the moment with Chase Kalisz

Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates winning the Men's 400m IM on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The schedule for swimming events in Tokyo has been a bit different than in previous Olympics. Instead of swimming final races the same day as preliminaries, athletes have to sleep on their performances and wake up the next day with the same energy that got them into finals or with a new mindset to erase previous mistakes.

Chase Kalisz, who won Team USA's first medal of these Games with a gold in the men's 400m IM, joins The Podium to explain why sleeping in between races was "a necessary evil." He also reflects on his performance in the 200IM and shares his plans for the future.

Canadian golfer Corey Conners details how he maintained his focus in Tokyo while Shane Lowry (IRL) and Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) discuss how the Olympics compares to other golf tournaments they've played in. Champion Xander Schauffele tells host Lauren Shehadi how he held off silver medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia in the final nine holes.

You can listen to this episode of The Podium on Apple Podcasts or below:

