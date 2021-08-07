Cloudy icon
Spain edges Egypt for men's handball bronze

Beau Dure

NBC Sports

Egyptian goalkeeper Karim Hendawy passes while tangled in his own net Saturday,
RESULTS

Spain equaled its best finish in men's handball Saturday, taking bronze with a 33-31 win over Egypt.

Eight years after winning the world championship on home soil, Spain finally picked up its first Olympic medal since 2008, capping a series of tight games that included one-point wins over Germany and Norway in group play and another one-goal win against Sweden in the quarterfinals. Denmark beat Spain 27-23 in the semifinals.

Spain led 19-16 at the half but never led by that many again. Egypt got its first tie at 21-21 and never got the lead but kept moving back into a tie, with the latest at 28-28 with six minutes to play.

Egypt finally fell behind by two after that but cut it to one once again with 34 seconds to play. Needing a turnover to tie, Egypt instead conceded a goal to Raul Entrerrios with seven seconds left, icing the game for Spain.

Aleix Gomez led Spain with eight goals.

