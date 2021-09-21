Rockbridge QB Miller Jay earns Week 4 honors

Lexington, Va. – The Staunton Storm came to Rockbridge County high on Friday night undefeated. They left with an appreciation of Wildcats quarterback Miller Jay, and their first loss. The Rockbridge Co. quarterback tossed five first half touchdown passes to lead his team to a big non-district win.

Jay’s TD passes were 22, 32, 30, 44 and 60 yards in length. He would finish with 297 yards passing on the night, as the Wildcats dominated the Storm 47-8 in Lexington. For all his efforts, Rockbridge Co. quarterback Miller Jay is your WSLS 1st and 10 “Player of the Week.”