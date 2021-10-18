Christiansburg’s Evans earns Week 8 honors

Roanoke, Va. – Every eam needs a ‘Swiss Army Knife, and Tanner Evans is that guy for the Blue Demons. The Christiansburg sophomore standout plays multiple positions and Friday night the Blue Demons needed a running back. Evans responded with 9 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown. They needed a defensive back to help shut down the high powered Titans air attack. He delivered with an interception and two pass breakups and 6 total tackles in the game. And he found the end zone off a fumble recovery--with a scoop scamper and score--for good measure. The Blue Demons move to 6-1, and the Christiansburg Swiss Army Knife, Tanner Evans is our Week 8 WSLS -1st and 10--Player of the Week.