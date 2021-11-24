29º
Spartans welcome Eagles to Salem for Region 4D Final

Salem has eliminated GW Danville the past two seasons

John Appicello, Sports Director

Salem, Va. – 10-time state football champion Salem had just finished dominating a solid Louisa County team 55-7 to advance to yet another Region final. Their head coach, Don Holter--was only ready to celebrate for a few more minutes. He emphasized that his team had more work to do, and that work started tomorrow(Saturday)-with preparations for GW Danville.

“I’ll tell you what -- there’s a Dag-gone good GW Danville team coming in here next week and hungry dogs eat I know that. and I know they’re coming in here and they’re big and they’re talented and they want to win the region too,” Holter said.

The top-seeded Spartans are hosting the 2-seed GW Danville Eagles. The Eagles suffocated Western Albemarle to the tune of a 40-8 win in the region semis. GW forced 5 turnovers in the win.

Meanwhile, Salem is having another Spartan-like season. The 10-time state champs are 11-1, with their lone loss to a perennial West Virginia power in Martinsburg. They’ll host the Eagles Friday night at 7 for the Class 4D region title.

