Salem storms into state semifinals, blasting GW Danville for Region Crown

Salem, Va. – Salem overcame some uncharacteristic turnovers to overwhelm visiting GW Danville for the Class 4D Region title. The visiting Eagles forced three turnovers, but Salem kept coming with their offensive juggernaut to secure the victory. Quarterback DaRon Wilson had an 81 yard TD run and Cam Leftwich found the endzone four times, including three rushing touchdowns in the victory. The Eagles Jakobe Wilson had a 70 yard scoring scamper but it wasn’t enough to stop the Spartans. 12-1 Salem will host Broad Run in the state semifinals. GW Danville finishes 9-2 on the season.