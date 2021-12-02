40º
Hokies topple Terps in ACC-Big 10 challenge game

Virginia Tech wins 62-58

AP Sports, Associated Press

Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma (22) reacts after teammate Hunter Cattoor (0) scored a basket against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Virginia Tech won 62-58. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

College Park, MD – Justyn Mutts hit a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws in the final 20 seconds and Virginia Tech held off Maryland 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Virginia Tech (6-2), which led 31-29 at halftime on Hunter Cattoor’s 3-pointer in the final minute, fell behind 43-36 on a dunk off a rebound by Julian Reese with 11:58 left. Cattoor and Nahiem Alleyne sank 3s to bookend a 13-3 run that put the Hokies up 49-46 with 5:54 remaining - and they never trailed again in ending a six-game losing streak to the Terrapins (5-3).

The Hokies had three players score in double figures, led by Aluma with 17 points. Justyn Mutts added 16 points, while Hunter Cattoor tossed in 12. The Terps shot 1-13 (.077) from beyond the arc. The Hokies forced 15 turnovers. Mutts and Cattoor both registered two steals.

The Hokies enter ACC play Saturday when they host Wake Forest.

