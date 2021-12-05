Going bowling: Liberty will face Eastern Michigan in LendingTree Bowl

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was announced Sunday that Liberty will be playing in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile on December 18th. The Flames will battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Liberty churned out a 7-5 record in 2021 that began with 3 straight wins to start the season. The Flames offense sputtered in their final three games where they faced their toughest opponents all season in Ole Miss, Sun Belt Champion Louisiana, and Army.

The Flames make their third consecutive bowl game appearance this season. They previously played in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida in 2019 and in 2020 where they won each time.